Anderson selected for GHE remaining games Says hard work paid off

By Sean Devers

AT age 22, former West Indies U-19, and West Indies Academy’s batter, Kelvon Anderson, is one of the new admissions to the Guyana Harpy Eagles for their third round four-day First-Class game against Trinidad and Tobago from March 15 at the Brain Lara Academy in South Trinidad.

Back in 2020, the talented Anderson was on the verge of making his first-class debut but the COVID-19 Pandemic spoiled that possibility when the 2019/2020 CWI Regional four-day tournament was aborted with two matches remaining as Barbados ended Guyana’s five-year winning streak.

The right-handed batter, who grew up in the town of Rosehall in Corentyne, Berbice, had to wait for over two years to be selected for the Guyana senior team.

In the practice game, Anderson seemed well set for a big score when he was run out by the length of the pitch for 40 but still many felt he would be on the plane to Antigua for Guyana’s first round game against two-time defending champions, Barbados.

But that was not to be as former Chairman of selectors, Rambindrauth Seeram picked Akshaya Persaud ahead of Anderson despite the fact that Anderson had scored more runs in the practice games than Persaud.

With no cricket available to play here, Anderson, who made 86 not out in the 2020 U-19 World Cup when West Indies beat England, journeyed to Trinidad to play club cricket where he scored a century.

The young man, who has played 11 List ‘A’ games, six of them for the West Indies Academy in last year’s Regional Super50, returned home and scored a well-constructed century for Berbice as Inter-County cricket returned for the first in nine years.

That was enough to convince the new Chairman of selector, former West Indies batter, Ramnaresh Sarwan, to replace Persaud with Anderson on the team which will depart Guyana on Sunday for the twin Island Republic.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m apart of the team, it shows that hard work really pays off. I plan to make the best of this opportunity with a big score, if I am selected in the final eleven,” said the level-headed lad who made his Regional List ‘A’ debut for the Academy team against the Leewards in Antigua last year.

He scored 36 against Barbados and 33 against Jamaica but was dismissed when well set for big scores.

Anderson said this is an area of his game that he has worked on…not converting ‘starts’ into big fifties or hundreds. He feels he has put in the work on fixing that issue.

“Yeah, I trust the works that I’ve been putting in, so it’s just going out there and performing now.

I think my strength is my patience and being able to bat for long periods” disclosed Anderson, who plays in Berbice cricket for the Rosehall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Anderson said he doesn’t mind battling either pace or spin and added that he changes his approach mentally to different bowlers.

“Different bowlers try to get you out in different ways so, yes, I just look to play each ball on its merit” said Anderson, whose cover-drives evokes memories of Carl Hooper.

Asked if he has set any goals for his debut season, the former JC Chandisingh Secondary student responded, “Well, it’s my first season, so I’m trusting God and my ability that I start off my career on a high.”

“I’ll say we need a proper indoor facility during the rainy season. It’s not much I can do besides fitness training” said Anderson who was born on September 28, 2000.

Young Anderson got engaged to Rebecca Gomes on December 3 last year.

“Yea, she loves cricket and is 100 per cent supportive. She watches each game that stream live or even the score. She never prevents me from playing, so I know she is the one for me to depend on” said Anderson, who informed that, growing up in Berbice, he was always fun to be around and liked making jokes and just playing any sporting activities.

Anderson, who aspires to play Test cricket for the West Indies, explained how he developed an interest in cricket.

“My brothers used to play cricket but I was never really interested in it; I was more of an athletic person… track and field… until there was this kiddies cricket tournament which I played in. I was in grade six at that time and I got the Man-of-the-series in the tournament and from there I started,” continued Anderson who said a lot of people have helped in his cricket career and as a person.

“Names are too numerous to mention, and I really don’t want to miss anyone, just want to say thanks to everyone who supported me — family, friends — from starting of my career to this point. I really do appreciate you guys” concluded Anderson, the latest player from the RHY&SC to be picked for Guyana at the senior level.