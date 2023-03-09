MYO beat DCC despite Jaikaran’s unbeaten 92 in latest round

By Sean Devers

AN accomplished unbeaten innings from Brandon Jaikaran failed to help DCC beat MYO at the Queen’s College ground in the latest round of the Atlantic Marine Supplies INC Susuki Motor Cycles Second Division T/20 Competition.

Playing in sunny conditions on sluggish outfield, MYO made 209-7 in their allotted 20 overs before restricting DCC to 171-7 as the Woolford Avenue side won by 38 runs.

MYO, on the back of explosive half centuries from Leon Swammy and Bepaul Bandoo, set up the victory with positive stroke-play on a good track.

After Bandoo fell to Ezekiel Wilson for 12, Swammy attacked the bowling with his 87 from 42 balls with five fours and nine sixes but Wilson removed Omesh Danram for a duck, Malcom Beckles (2) and Yogendra Singh (12) to put the brakes on the scoring.

Bandoo, who smashed five fours and six sixes in a pugnacious 43-ball unbeaten 70, joined forces with Swammy and the pair played some delightful shots.

Ricardo Percival, the son of former West Indies U-19 Captain Andre Percival, got rid of Swammy while Wavell Allen picked up a couple of quick wickets but Bandoo, with some big hitting towards the end, ensured MYO passed 200.

Wilson finished with 4-22 and Allen 2-30.

In DCC’s reply, the left-handed Jaikaran hit an entertaining unbeaten 92 from 61 balls decorated with eight fours and six sixes and built a solid foundation with fellow opener Jamal Deheon, who contributed 32 from 22 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Jaikaran played an array of audacious shots and was at crease from the start of the DCC innings to the last ball of the match but got little support from other end.

Only Jayden Dowlin, the son of former West Indies batter, Travis Dowlin, with 10 reached double figures although extras contributed 25 with 16 off those extras coming from wides as DCC fell short in their run chase.

Alex Algoo had 3-23 and got support from Marlon Boele who had 2-31.