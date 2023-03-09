News Archives
CAC qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships’ teams named
Paul David
Paul David

– Billingy, Greaves in female team, Van Lange, David in male side

THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has announced the national teams that will be representing Guyana at the Men’s Team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships, as well as the Women’s Team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships. The events will be held from 16th to 19th March and 20th to 25th March respectively.

For the Men’s team, the following players have been selected: Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson, and Paul David. The Women’s Team comprises Chelsea Edghill, Oly, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves, Thuraia Thomas, and Jasmine Billingy.

Jasmine Billingy

The GTTA selection committee has carefully chosen the players based on their performance in recent local and regional tournaments and overseas engagement at club and circuit level. The GTTA believes that the mixture of seasoned players and youth during this transition period along with their continued preparation have what it takes to represent Guyana well in these tournaments with emphasis on the CAC qualifier.

The players have been training daily for the events; these sessions include practice and physical training. The GTTA is grateful for the support partnerships which is aiding in providing the team with the necessary resources and support to ensure that they are adequately prepared for the competitions. As part of the training, the association has also been working with the players to develop their mental toughness and strategies, which are crucial in high-pressure matches.

The GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe, expressed his confidence in the selected teams, saying, “We are very proud of the players that have been selected to represent Guyana at these important events. We believe that they have the potential to do very well, and we will continue to support them in any way we can. We wish them all the best and hope that they will make Guyana proud.”

The Men’s team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships will take place from 16th to 19th March, while the Women’s Team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships will be held from 20th to 25th March. The GTTA is encouraging the people of Guyana to come out and support the national teams as they compete against the best players from the Caribbean and Central America.

Teams will be representing Guyana at the CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships 16th to 19th March and 20th to 25th March.

Staff Reporter

