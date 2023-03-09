Berbice to face Essequibo; Demerara to play Select XI

GCB Senior Inter-County four-day Tournament…

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Male Inter-County four-day tournament will continue on March 9-12, 2023 with the second round fixture between Berbice and Essequibo to be played at Enmore while the Demerara and GCB Select XI match will start on March 11-14, 2023 at the GCC, Bourda.

The tournament began on February 25 with Berbice defeating Demerara by six wickets while Essequibo thumped the GCB Select XI by 271 runs. Those first round matches were both played at the National Stadium. The third and final round will be played on March 19-22 at the GCC and Everest grounds.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles players selected to participate in the West Indies Championship are unavailable for the second and third round of the GCB Senior Inter-county four-day tournament.

Teams:

Demerara squad: Christopher Barnwell (Captain), Navindra Persaud, Raymond Perez, Ushadave Balgobin, Akshaya Persaud (Vice-Captain), Shamar Yearwood, Travis Persaud, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Richie Looknauth, Ashmead Nedd, Steven Sankar, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh and Sachin Balgobin. The Manager is Puneet Jaigopaul and Head coach is Quasen Nedd.

Essequibo squad: Kevon Boodie (Captain), Ricardo Peters, Sheldon Charles, Gulcharan Chulai, Neland Codogan, Ricardo Adams (Vice- Captain), Bruce Vincent, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renn, Leon Swamy, Avinash Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Wazim Mohamed, Garfield Peters. The Manager is Yogeshwar Lall and Head Coach is Nandkishore Andrews.

Berbice squad: Junior Sinclair (Captain), Tomanni Caesar, Javed Karim, Garfield Benjamin, Seon Hetmyer, Alex Algoo, Jason Sinclair, Nigel Deodat, Guarav Ramesh, Seon Glasgow, Suresh Dhanai, Kwesi Mickle, Shamal Angel, Keyon Sinclair. Manager is Travis Harcourt and Head Coach is Julian Moore.

GCB Select XI squad: Rajendra Chandrika (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jeremiah Scott, Carlos La Rose, Oswin Blair, Rajendra Ramballi, Nathan Persaud, David Williams, Mark Gonzales, Demeter Cameron, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Sylus Tyndall and Kevin Umroa. The Manager is Ravindranauth Seeram while the Head Coach is Clive Grimmond.

Live streaming will be available for both matches of each round which will be shared on the GCB Facebook page.