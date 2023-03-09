GDA invites participants for CDLC qualifiers

THE Guyana Darts Association (GDA) is inviting players to compete in the Latin American and Caribbean darts championship (CDLC) qualifiers.

The GDA will start its qualifying process on March 10, 2023.

Only affiliated members will be allowed to participate with two leagues being played to shortlist six players and a final league to determine the final four players.

Long-standing national champion Sudesh Fitzgerald has been identified by the GDA as the tournament director and will be in charge of the operations.

An entrance fee of $2000 Guyana dollars will be in effect and covers all three stages.

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) has been identified as the venue for play.

For any questions regarding this tournament, or any other, please feel free to contact the Guyana Darts Association president, Mrs Victorine Chandro on 626-4239 or tournament director, Mr sudesh Persaud Fitzgerald on 6162039.

CDLC recently announced an agreement with the Professional Darts Co-operation (PDC) to qualify a team to represent their country and region in the World Cup of darts to be held in Frankfurt, Germany this coming June .

All countries in Latin America and the Caribbean region will be eligible to participate in the qualifying processes.

Local qualifiers will be in pairs (players participating as a team).

Each participating country will be able to qualify a maximum of two teams that will then travel to San Jose, Costa Rica for the final qualifying tournament from May 13-14, 2023.