US remains committed partner in Guyana’s transformation

–President Biden says in Republic Day message

UNITED States President Joe Biden has said that his country will remain a committed partner in Guyana’s efforts to transform its economy.

President Biden, for the third consecutive year, has sent congratulatory messages to President, Dr Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana on the occasion of the country’s Republic Anniversary.

“The United States deeply values our close relationship with Guyana and our shared values of democracy and resiliency will continue as cornerstones for our partnership,” Biden said in the letter.

He said that the US will remain a committed partner in Guyana’s efforts to transform its economy.

“We know that Guyana is on the front lines of the climate crisis, and we reiterate our commitment to partnering with you to address the region’s energy security and climate adaptation and resilience needs under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

“The United States also looks forward to continuing our collaboration to counter transnational organized crime, combat illicit firearms trafficking, and promote regional security cooperation. I wish you a wonderful year ahead and offer best wishes to the people of Guyana as you commemorate Mashramani,” he said.