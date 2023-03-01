Massive US$3.5M Lakeside Hotel for Anna Regina

–to create over 50 jobs

RECOGNISING the massive tourism potential that exists in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region, two overseas-based Guyanese investors have initiated plans for the construction of the US$3.5 million Lakeside International Hotel at Anna Regina.

The multimillion-dollar facility will have 45 luxurious rooms with all the necessary amenities that will match international standards.

This project was conceptualised by Dr Dave Sawh and his cousin Rishi Chinapen. Dr Sawh is an accomplished general and family physician practising in London, United Kingdom, for the past 20 years.

He is a member of the Royal College of General Practitioners (MRCGP) and Royal College of Physicians (MRCP).

Chinapen is a young and aspiring real estate developer based in Queens, New York in the United States of America.

Both Dr Sawh and Chinapen decided to explore this investment, since they want to invest in their birth country and also give back to society through humanitarian projects.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Dr Sawh said the hotel will be situated at Lot ‘A,’ Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

“This was conceptualised many years ago primarily due to nostalgic reasons…the decision to choose the local name as opposed to an international brand is purely based on local content and national pride,” Dr Sawh said.

The hotel will boast five floors which will include a lobby area, office and conference/banquet hall.

Three floors will consist of 45 rooms and there will be a dedicated floor to accommodate private functions and conferences. There will also be a bar and a restaurant that promises to offer the finest cuisine to visitors.

“The aim is not to provide accommodation alone, but also to offer other amenities which are not prevalent in Essequibo such as a swimming pool, gym, restaurant, salon, party venue, conference centre, as well as a potential eco-tourist package which will be linked to land owned at Lima Sands,” Dr. Sawh said.

Lima Sands which is a beautiful settlement, will be used to develop a mini resort with benabs, outdoor facilities for cooking, fishing, bird watching, swimming, camping, among other things, to supplement the features of the hotel.

EMPLOYMENT

The facility, in addition to its special features, will also create employment for residents of Essequibo. According to Dr Shaw, at least 25 direct and 25 indirect jobs will be created through this project.

“The indirect employment relates to the supply of goods and services to the hotel such as fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry meat, and seafood, so there will be a spin-off economic benefit for the entire region,” Dr. Sawh said.

Both Dr Sawh and Chinapen are excited about the project that is deemed to be viable and will benefit all Essequibians and visitors.