Steel, cement subsidy vouchers issued to first 30 recipients

– Housing Ministry to distribute 500 vouchers in two weeks

In keeping with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s promise, the Ministry of Housing and Water began distributing steel and cement programme vouchers to 30 recipients on Tuesday and will distribute nearly 500 more over the next two weeks.

The simple yet significant ceremony took place in front of the Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown office.

In honouring the promise made by President Ali, at the opening of the International Building Expo on July 22 last year to new home builders, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal explained that the steel and cement programme would see the provision for the beneficiaries of all new construction of homes that are valued at $6 million or less, and will receive one sling of cement and the steel to construct the foundation; the other beneficiaries that are valued at over $6 million, but less than or equal to $25 million, will receive two slings of cement.

According to Minister Croal, the activity is significant to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, which is “championed” by President Ali.

The minister noted that this is yet another demonstration of the government’s commitment to providing housing interventions across the board to different categories of citizens, with the ultimate goal of reducing people’s burdens and increasing home ownership.

Minister Croal pointed out that there has been a significant reduction in mortgage lending rates, improved access to loans and an increase in loan limits. For example, he said there had been an increase in the low-income ceiling from $15 million to $20 million.

The minister stressed that “making access to loans for certain categories is one of our trump cards and achievements.” He explained that the verification process has been completed for over 500 people.

Minister Croal also noted that they are ensuring a regional intervention, which will help the region and, in some cases, the village economies.

He said: “The expression of interest was sent out inviting suppliers to express interest in the supply, the steel, and the cement. Based on that, they were engaged, and that is how you had the agreement on the prices.”

In every region, there is more than one supplier that has been pre-approved and the pricing remains the same, which ensures that there is a “level playing field,” according to the minister.

All suppliers have agreed to sell one sack of cement for $1,725, a one-quarter-inch smooth steel rod for $450, one-half-inch corrugated steel rod for $1,800, one-half-inch smooth steel rod for $2,000, one 3/8-inch corrugated steel rod for $1,200 and one 3/8-inch smooth steel rod for $1,150.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues expressed her delight at the launch of the steel and cement initiatives in her presentation.

According to her, “our president is always thinking about ways in which we can achieve bigger objectives here at the Ministry of Housing.”

Minister Rodrigues explained: “This programme is not a handout programme.” Instead, she said it is one that is designed to ensure that people acquire home ownership.

She continued: “For many years, the Ministry of Housing has been distributing land and our political commitment in our manifesto has been and is 50 thousand house lots over the five years of our term.”

After getting back into office, Minister Rodrigues stated that they recognised that there were gaps in the system whereby people were able to acquire their subsided house lots. However, many were still left without a home. After recognising the problem, Minister Rodrigues said that her ministry “took on the bigger task of being primarily focused on home ownership; helping people acquire their own homes and go from being renters to homeowners.”

The Guyana Chronicle spoke with one of the recipients of the steel and cement vouchers, Ms. Bagmatie Rampersaud from Success, East Coast of Demerara, who thanked the government and the Ministry of Housing for delivering on their promise.

She said that the voucher will help her start construction on her home.

“I am happy that this is how we are getting help. I will get two slings of cement because it is over the six-million-dollar loan. I am grateful,” Ms. Rampersaud said.

The 30 recipients are from across Region Four.

To qualify for the subsidy, people must submit copies of pertinent documents including TIN certificates, identification evidence, marriage certificates (if applicable), and approved house plans from local towns. Estimates for building the home and evidence of land acquisition are additional documents that must be provided.