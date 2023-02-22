Energy, agriculture among matters discussed with Indian officials

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday held separate meetings with India’s Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during which a range of matters were discussed.

The meetings were held on day one of Jagdeo’s official visit to the South Asian nation, which aims to strength bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions with Dr. Jaishankar focused on ties in areas of trade, energy and agriculture, a media report noted.

“Delighted to meet Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, during his India visit. Discussed our historical relationship and greater opportunities in contemporary partnership, especially in trade, energy, agriculture, skills and people-to-people ties,” Jaishankar said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Jagdeo later met with Minister Tomar. The two discussed mutual areas of cooperation and other matters.