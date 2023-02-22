India’s Cabinet paves ways for Air Services Agreement with Guyana

THE Union Council of Ministers of India, which is chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the signing of an Air Services Agreement between the Governments of India and Guyana, according to a statement from the Indian government’s public relations bureau.

“The Air Services Agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of this Agreement,” the statement said.

Diplomatic relations between Guyana and India has been strong over the years. In January, President, Dr Irfaan Ali led a large contingent of public officials and private sector representatives to India for the facilitation of government-to-government, and business-to-business relations. That visit saw numerous mutual agreements emerging for continued cooperation.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Senior Minister for finance, Dr Ashni Singh are currently in India on an official visit, and have continued engagements with senior government officials there.

“The signing of Air Services Agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries,” the statement from India’s public affairs department noted. With India’s continued liberalization of its aviation sector, agreements like these pave the way for international air connectivity with Guyana.

“Air Services Agreement (ASA) provides the legal framework for air operations between two countries which is based on the principles of sovereignty of nations, nationality of carriers and reciprocity in terms of commercial opportunities for the designated airlines of each side.

“At present there is no Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the Government of India and the Government of Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

“India and Guyana are signatories to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention). The delegations representing the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana met in Nassau, Bahamas on 06 December 2016 during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations event where both countries had initialed the text of an ASA for scheduled air services between the two countries in terms of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 06 December 2016 between India and Guyana.

“The new Air Services Agreement between India and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides,” the release continued.