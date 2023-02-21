Team Mohamed’s Number 3 GTR wreck ends drag wars 1.0

–Team Suriname; GTC Cars represent

By Stephan Sookram

A THRILLING day of drag racing was brought to an abrupt end when the GTR #3 of Team Mohamaed’s suffered a crash on Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit.

An otherwise good day of racing ended when team Mohamed’s principal, Azruddin Mohamed, crashed but escaped otherwise unharmed; his NISMO GTR not so much.

The car was at the time involved in an exhibition run against the ‘Kong’ Supra.

Both cars lined up on the strip for a ‘callout’ run, with ‘Kong’ in the right lane, and Mohamed in the left lane.

However, Kong failed to initiate the start sequence, and took off down the strip, Mohamed in chase. It was in the runoff area that the incident took place when trying to slow down; Kong lost control, and veered into the lane of the GTR.

Kong then deployed his ‘slow down’ parachute, which the GTR then tried to avoid, hitting the brake and then sliding into the grass and removing a section of the area’s fencing before turning over.

Quick response by marshals and Team Mohamed’s staff ensured he was examined at the site, with a full medical checkup done later in the pit area.

Otherwise, the sunshine made for a perfect day of racing, with the Surinamese in full force. Fans were treated to quality racing action, with the legendary GMC Typhoon of Suriname rolling back the clock to an earlier time of drag racing locally.

Meanwhile, the female class of competitors featured six comptetitors.

While there were a few close calls among the faster groups, the day went relatively smoothly.

See full results below:

16 second – #47 – Ravindra Rodrigues – Toyota Vitz

15 second – #44 – Khalid Khan – Toyota Levin

14 second – #54 – Komal Tejram – Toyota Carina 212

13 second – #16 – Pankraj Ramdeo – Toyota Corolla Run-x

12 second – #94 – Raymond John – Toyota Mark 2 (Suriname)

11 second – #56 – O’neil Higgins – Toyota Caldina

10 second – #80 – Bhai Soekha – Toyota Altezza (Suriname)

9 second – no entries

Unlimited – #1 – Terrance Cox/Team Mohamed’s – Nissan Goliath GTR

600cc Bikes – Shem Chattersingh

1000cc Bikes – Jermaine Chattersingh

Overall Female – Natalia Singh