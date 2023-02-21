GINMIN joins sponsorship team for MILO schools football

GUYANA Minerals Inc. (GINMIN) is the latest entity to partner with the Petra Organisation for the 2023 edition of the Schools Football Tournament, which is slated to begin this Saturday.

At a brief presentation ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elliot Lincoln told those gathered that he is happy to be associated with the tournament.

“We would like to wish the PETRA Organisation a good tournament; we like the work that we see, and we are looking forward to some good football,” Lincoln said, adding that once Petra continues to be the organiser of tournaments of this nature, they can count on the support of Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc.

Participating schools also received balls for the tournament.

Meanwhile, only 32 of the invited 48 teams will move on to the main tournament, with an elimination tournament to determine which teams move forward.

The winner of the tournament is guaranteed $300,000 to a project of their choice, with $200,000 going to the second place, and $100,000 to the third place school.

From Region one (Barima-Waini), Santa Rosa Secondary is the lone team invited, with Region two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) invitations extended to 8th of May and Cotton Field Secondary Schools.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) invitees include Uitvlugt Secondary, Vergenogen Secondary, Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, Westminster Secondary, Stewartville Secondary, Patentia Secondary and West Demerara Secondary.

Annandale Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary, Golden Grove Secondary and President’s College are the Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) teams invited from the East Coast of Demerara, with the East Bank Schools being St. Cuthbert’s Secondary and Dora Secondary.

Region five (Mahaica-Berbice) will see Bush Lot Secondary and Bygeval Secondary in action, with Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) seeing Berbice Educational Institution, Canje Secondary, Berbice High, New Amsterdam Secondary and Manchester Secondary at play.

Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)’s ‘invite’ went to Bartica Secondary, with Linden’s Christiansburg/Wismar Secondary and Mackenzie Secondary both representing Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

For Georgetown, the list includes: Bishops’ High School, Carmel Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, North Ruimveldt Secondary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Chase Academy, Morgan’s Learning Centre, Marian Academy, New Central High School, St. Joseph’s High, Dolphin Secondary, Tucville Secondary, Queen’s College, St. Stanislaus College, Lodge Secondary, West Ruimveldt Secondary, Freeburg Secondary, St. Winefride’s Secondary, St. John’s Secondary and Queenstown Secondary.