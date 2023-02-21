Eight athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games at NSC Junior League

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored Athletics Guyana (AG) Junior League was contested last weekend at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC) at Edinburgh, West Demerara.

This event served as the official qualifying meet for the historic 50th Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARFITA) junior games, which will be held in the Bahamas this Easter weekend.

A total of eight athletes have essentially booked their tickets to the Games after meeting Athletics Guyana’s qualifying standards for the Championships.

Those athletes are: Ezekiel Newton (100m & 200m), Tianna Springer (200m & 400m), Malachi Austin (400m), Athaley Hinckson (12.06s), Attoya Harvey (3000m), Javon Roberts (800m), Tamera Harvey (long jump), and Ezekiel Saul (triple jump).

CARIFTA gold medalist Attoya Harvey won the girls’ 14-16 years 3000m race in 10 minutes 42 seconds.

Javon Roberts won the boys 17-19 years 800m in one minute 58seconds

Tamera Harvey made the qualifying standard after winning the girls’ 14-16 years long jump with a distance of 5.55m. Also in the long jump pit, Saul’s winning distance of 13.61m saw him win the boys’ 14-16 years event.

Tianna Springer was dominant in the girls’ 14-16 years category with an impressive 24.33s and 55.45s, which was CARIFTA standards in the 200m and 400m events, respectively.

Newton won the marquee 100m and 200m 17-19 boys’ event in a time of 10.47s and 21.46 seconds, respectively.

Austin won the boy’s 400m 14-16 years event, while Hinckson’s winning time of 12.06s in the girls’ 14-16 years 100 heat was just enough to qualify for CARIFTA.