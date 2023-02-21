Senior Inter-county 4-day cricket returns on Feb. 25

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the return of the Senior Inter-County 4-Day tournament. This tournament will commence on Saturday, February 25, and would be used as preparation for the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) prior to the resumption of the West Indies Championship that is scheduled for March 15.

Last October, the GCB held the first senior inter-county tournament after more than a five- year absence when the Super-50 tournament was played. Berbice were crowned champions after they defeated Essequibo in the final which was played at Providence.

According to the GCB, the re-introduction of the 4-Day format in the GCB’s calendar of activities is a major step for the cricket locally as these matches will give the players the opportunity to stake a claim for selection on the GHE team. It is expected that a strong team would be named with GHE leading the points table at the end of the second round.

DEMERARA squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Matthew Nandu, Raymond Perez, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud, Shamar Yearwood, Christopher Barnwell, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Richie Looknauth, Ashmead Need, Steven Sankar, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh and Sachin Balgobin. The Manager is Puneet Jaigopaul and Head coach is Garvin Need. The reserves are Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Christ Balgobin, Navendra Persaud, Kishan Tracy, Ronaldo Renee, Riyad Latiff and Jermain Ramroop.

ESSEQUIBO squad: Antony Adams (Captain), Kevon Boodie, Sheldon Charles, Kemol Savory, Neland Codogan, Ricardo Adams, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renn, Leon Swamy, Avinash Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Wazim Mohamed, Ronsford Beaton. The Manager is Yogeshwar Lall and Head Coach is Ryan Hercules. The reserves are Ricardo Peters, Rajendra Ramballi, Shane Wong, Carl Gilgeous, Beesham Moses and Garfield Phillips.

Teams will commence training in their respective counties today. Demerara will be at GCC from 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours, Berbice will be at Port Mourant from 14:30 hours to 18:00 hours, Essequibo at Imam Bacchus 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours while the Select XI will be at Malteenoes from 15:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Live streaming will be available for both matches of each round which would be shared on the GCB Facebook page.

GCB Senior 4-Day Inter- County schedule

Round 1 – February 25-28, 2023

Berbice vs Demerara at Providence

Essequibo vs Select XI at Enmore

Round 2 – March 3-6, 2023

Berbice vs Essequibo at GCC, Bourda

Demerara vs Select XI at Enmore

Round 3- March 9-12, 2023

Essequibo vs Demerara at GCC, Bourda

Berbice vs Select XI at Enmore