ARNOLD Madella was returned unopposed as President of the Toronto Cricket Umpires & Scorers Association (TCU&SA) when the entity held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The vice-president is Rohan Shaw, who served as secretary in the previous administration, switching positions with Bijal Patel who is the new secretary.

Treasurer Tushar Thakar, assistant secretary/treasurer and assistant secretary Edsel Mitchell retained their respective posts.