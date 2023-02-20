News Archives
Woman in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing husband
SHIVLALL

ANTHONY Shivlall, a resident of Lima Sands on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam), died on Sunday, after he was, allegedly, fatally stabbed by his 18-year-old wife at her grandmother’s house at McNabb, Region Two.

Shivlall was discovered lying motionless by his wife’s grandmother. The alleged murder occurred around 02:00hrs.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the couple was attending the grandmother’s birthday celebrations on Saturday night when an argument ensued. The wife reportedly left the party but returned later.

The young woman reportedly went searching for Shivlall inside the lower flat of the house; she was not seen again for some time. Eventually, when the grandmother went searching for the couple, she saw Shivlall lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

His wife reportedly fled the scene and the family called the police as soon as possible. Shivlall was taken to the Suddie Public hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had one stab wound on his left chest area, one stab wound to his lower right chest area, and one to his left hand.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested at a nearby house. She has since admitted to the crime and is in custody.

Indrawattie Natram

