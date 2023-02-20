News Archives
Alleged verbal, physical abuse of students at Woodley Park being investigated
THE Department of Public Information (DPI) has been made aware of allegations of verbal and physical abuse accompanied by the alleged use of racist language against students attending the Woodley Park Secondary School.

“We have been advised that the Ministry of Education, through the Regional Education Department and the Guyana Police Force are working together to thoroughly investigate these reports,” DPI reported.

A joint investigative team has been launched into those allegations and to determine the facts surrounding this situation. All findings will be made public as soon as it is available, DPI related.
“Parents, students, and the general public are being assured that the ministry is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students. The ministry will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as necessary. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the law,” the release stated.

The Department of Public Information added: “In the meantime, every action will be taken to keep the students safe and anyone who attempts to interfere with that will be dealt with condignly.”

Staff Reporter

