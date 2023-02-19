Firearm, ‘ammo’ found at Barakat backdam

POLICE ranks from Regional Division #7, on Friday, found a 12-gauge shotgun along with 10 matching cartridges at an abandoned camp in Barakat backdam.

According to a police press release, at about 11:25 hours, on Friday, the ranks received a ‘tip off’ and went to the location when they made the discovery in a salt bag ‘stashed’ inside a PVC pipe.

There was no serial number or maker’s name visible on the weapon. Police said signs of recent activities were observed about the area but no arrest was made.