Firearm, ‘ammo’ found at Barakat backdam
The illegal firearm and ammunition found by the Police ranks (Guyana Police Force photo)
The illegal firearm and ammunition found by the Police ranks (Guyana Police Force photo)

POLICE ranks from Regional Division #7, on Friday, found a 12-gauge shotgun along with 10 matching cartridges at an abandoned camp in Barakat backdam.

According to a police press release, at about 11:25 hours, on Friday, the ranks received a ‘tip off’ and went to the location when they made the discovery in a salt bag ‘stashed’ inside a PVC pipe.

There was no serial number or maker’s name visible on the weapon. Police said signs of recent activities were observed about the area but no arrest was made.

Staff Reporter

