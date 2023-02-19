Venezuelan national injured in boat collision with GDF

A COLLISION between a boat belonging to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and another vessel on Friday morning in the Cuyuni River, near Eteringbang Landing, has resulted in a Venezuelan national being hospitalised.

According to the police, the injured man has been identified as 35-year-old gold miner Vergil Brown, of San Martin, Venezuela. Brown, who is the owner of the civilian vessel, was at the helm at the time the accident occurred. The army vessel, on the other hand, was being captained by a Corporal.

According to the police, the latter vessel was taking ranks and a Commanding Officer back to base at Eteringbang after buying ration at Eteringbang Landing when it collided with Brown’s.

Reports are that though Brown was injured and initially had to be taken to the Eteringbang Medical Centre and later a medical facility in Venezuela for treatment, his two passengers were unhurt.

His vessel, however, did not fare well, as not only was it severely damaged, but it also sank.

A probe into the incident is reportedly underway.