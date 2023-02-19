News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Girl, 17, dies; sister hospitalised in Coldingen accident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

AN accident on the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday, resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl and the hospitalisation of her 16-year-old sister.

Deceased is Bibi Sophia Mohammed of Non-Pariel Railway Embankment, ECD and hospitalised is Maria Mohammed.

The accident involved motor lorry, GRR 3130, owned by R and B Investment and driven by Rickford Beckles, a 67-year-old driver from Annandale, ECD; the sisters were on an electric bike.

Police Headquarters stated that the truck was proceeding north along the western side of the road when the driver alleged that he approached the main road, stopped, and observed the traffic before going onto the access road.

The driver further claimed that when he drove off, he felt his lorry ‘bump up’ and when he exited, he saw two girls lying on the road next to an electric cycle.

The girls were picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where Bibi was pronounced dead.

The driver is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.