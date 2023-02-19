Girl, 17, dies; sister hospitalised in Coldingen accident

AN accident on the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday, resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl and the hospitalisation of her 16-year-old sister.

Deceased is Bibi Sophia Mohammed of Non-Pariel Railway Embankment, ECD and hospitalised is Maria Mohammed.

The accident involved motor lorry, GRR 3130, owned by R and B Investment and driven by Rickford Beckles, a 67-year-old driver from Annandale, ECD; the sisters were on an electric bike.

Police Headquarters stated that the truck was proceeding north along the western side of the road when the driver alleged that he approached the main road, stopped, and observed the traffic before going onto the access road.

The driver further claimed that when he drove off, he felt his lorry ‘bump up’ and when he exited, he saw two girls lying on the road next to an electric cycle.

The girls were picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where Bibi was pronounced dead.

The driver is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.