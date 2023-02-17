Poonam Singh to celebrate birthday with a new music video

POONAM Singh does it again! This time it’s a brand new music video titled, “I Am A Strong Woman”, which was inspired by personal experiences.

It will be officially released this Sunday as part of Poonam’s birthday celebrations.

The music video tells the story of how three women with different struggles go through their daily lives, somehow managing to put on a smile as they continued to follow their dreams, irrespective of what came their way.

“As I reminisced my struggles and everything I went through, whether it was publicly or silently throughout my career, I decided to write this song because I realised that despite all those obstacles that were in my way, I never let them affect me in any drastic way and I never gave up,” Poonam expressed in an interview with Buzz this week.

Shot in Guyana, the creative directors of the song are Poonam herself and Dominic Weekes (Remar), while Saajid Husani is the video director.

Listening to the lyrics can fill any woman with the confidence that they need to trump all of the negativity and naysayers in their lives. The song speaks to how important it is to block out all of the undesirable things that people say to you, not allowing them to infiltrate your mind and bring you down.

“You see, people will always have something to say; good or bad. People will always bring you down and try to make things so difficult for you. And trust me, God I tell you, it will never ever be easy; this life, these people,” Poonam shared.

While it’s going to be tough to persevere in circumstances like these, Poonam believes that it makes more sense to use your weaknesses as your strength and to ignore all the negativity.

“Take baby steps in life and stay positive; I promise you extremely great things will come your way. Don’t let anyone steal your desires, dreams and most importantly, the things that make you happy. Write your own story and be damn proud of it.”

She reflected on when she was nine years old, how people told her that she couldn’t compete in the adult category of the National Gita Competition and make it very far.

“I ignored them and I won. When I was 15 years old, people were telling me that I couldn’t engage in so many activities (such as katak dancing, Hindi and guitar classes etcetera) and write 10 subjects at CSEC. I ignored them and I passed it all,” she added.

Yet again at 16, when she commenced her diploma in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana, she recalled how people told her that she couldn’t handle UG and the GTT Jingle and Song competition all together.

“I ignored them, completed my diploma and came in second place in the competition.”

At 18, Poonam remembers people saying that posting singing videos on Facebook will get her nowhere because she hadn’t many followers back then.

“I ignored them, kept posting videos, released my original single G.U.Y.A.N.A which organically accumulated over one million views on YouTube and now I’ve over 100k followers on Facebook.”

At 21, people were again saying that she couldn’t study law and do a pageant because she wasn’t ‘pageant material’ and law was overwhelming.

“However again, I ignored them, persevered and I was 1st runner up at the Miss Global International Pageant and I’m still studying. Now at 27, I’ve not only landed opportunities such as performing and representing my country at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai and being the brand icon for companies such as OBoticario and the United Nations in Guyana, but I’ve also been honoured to have my song, ‘GUYANA’ featured on the Spotify playlist of the U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken,” Poonam said.

As can be seen from her experiences, Poonam is clearly in a good position to advise others not to allow what naysayers say and do to affect them.

“I also want all women to know that they are a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend and most importantly, a great human being and they’re doing the best that they can. I hope they continue to be the brightest stars that they are in everyone’s life.”