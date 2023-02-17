Bolt on a musical high

RETIRED sprint legend-cum-music producer Usain Bolt has received a Billboard plaque after his album Country Yutes debuted at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in September 2021.

Last Saturday, he posted a photo of himself with the plaque with the caption: “Thanks to all my fans who have supported me in everything I do. Just know I don’t take these moments for granted. #CountryYutes.”

Country Yutes was released on the A-Team Lifestyle Records/United Masters label. It features collaborations such as Say Less (with Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner and Kamal), Need Your Love (with Jae XO), and It’s a Party (featuring Nugent “NJ” Walker).

Bolt and Walker have shared a friendship since their childhood in Sherwood Content, Trelawny.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer Bolt explained the meaning of the album’s title.

“Being from the rural area of Jamaica, which most people call ‘country’, we always just owned that name and we felt that we needed to represent. So, it was the perfect title for us,” said Bolt.

Prior to the release of Country Yutes, Bolt released rhythm projects Olympe Rose, Immortal, and Clockwork.

Considered the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist who retired in 2017.