$35B for development of Amerindian, hinterland communities

–further $4.7B from carbon credit sale to be transferred to villages from next week

AMERINDIAN and hinterland communities will see accelerated development as the government plans to invest $35 billion in 2023, for infrastructural improvements as well as programmes that will improve the well-being of Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo made the disclosure while engaging Amerindian leaders on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The massive provision is supplemented by the $4.7 billion (US$22 million) earned from the sale of a percentage of Guyana’s carbon credits to Hess Corporation.

“If you look at our budget expenditure on health, on education, on roads in the hinterland, it’s going to be about $35 billion,” Jagdeo related to over 200 Amerindian leaders who were present at the engagement.

The Vice President said a total of $8 billion will be expended to upgrade hinterland roadways. Also, 32 bridges are being constructed from Kurupukari to Lethem, which will improve accessibility for residents plying that route.

“We’re putting in concrete bridges so that trucks can run in any season,” he explained.

Over 30,000 solar panels are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, benefitting all communities.

“That would be an important task, a promise that we made, but because of the delivery schedule, it’s coming from India, it’s taking some time to get here,” the Vice President said.

Discussions were also held with leaders to identify priority projects that were catered for in the $3 billion supplementary budget that was passed in 2022.

The money was set aside by the government after Amerindian leaders compiled a list of needs for their communities at the 2022 National Toshaos’ Council Conference.

“We want to make sure every community get something from the $3 billion that’s there. That is separate from this money we are talking about today,” the Vice President said.

Jagdeo said the interests and affairs of Amerindians were neglected by the past APNU+AFC administration, as 2,000 Community Service Officers (CSOs) were left unemployed and work on the Amerindian Land Titling (ATL) project was stagnant.

Upon assumption to office, the PPP/C Government reinstated the CSO programme and rehired 2,500 persons and immediately began work on the land titling project.

“Even things that we did not put in our manifesto, we have been working on since we got into office,” he underscored.

To this end, 157 tractors and trailers have been distributed to various communities; 23 will be delivered during the next few months.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 made another major step-forward on Wednesday, when the process to transfer revenues from carbon credits sales to indigenous villages and local communities began.

A total of $4.7 billion will be transferred to over 200 villages and communities for investment in village priorities, as outlined in Village Plans put together by villages themselves.

This is the next step in a process of benefit-sharing that was put together throughout the seven-month national consultation on the LCDS 2030.

As set out in the LCDS 2030 (Chapter Two), revenues from the sale of carbon credits will be invested through a combination of (i) national and multi-community projects and programmes; (ii) a dedicated 15 per cent of all revenues for investment in village plans, put together through village-led processes as set out in the LCDS 2030 (Chapter Two).

Initial receipts from the one carbon credit agreement completed to date will total US$150 million by the end of 2023 – with US$112.5 million already received and a further US$37.5 million to come in July 2023.

A total of G$4.7 billion (15 per cent of US$150 million) was allocated for transfer to villages and communities. This number may increase as other agreements for the sale of the remainder of Guyana’s credits are concluded.

Ensuring a fair and equitable way to share these revenues across villages and communities was the topic of conversations between the National Toshaos’ Council and the government. Those discussions addressed considerations to achieve fairness across several factors were examined including size, tenure type, and population.

As a result of those conversations, a structure of equitable benefits sharing was determined as the best way forward to effectively reflect the development needs of villages with village population being the main determinant.

DEDICATED BANK ACCOUNTS

At Wednesday’s meeting, toshaos started the process of establishing dedicated bank accounts for the receipt of all carbon credit revenues.

Those revenues will become accessible to villages and communities after village-led processes are completed to produce village plans in accordance with the Amerindian Act and the LCDS (Chapter Two).

Access to finance can commence after villagers have met to discuss their priorities and proof is provided that the village has approved priorities via a vote of majority of those present at the village meetings.

VILLAGE PLANS AND OUTLINE PLANS

Now that the benefit sharing mechanism has started implementation, and money is being transferred to village bank accounts as they are being set up, villages and community can opt in based on their village plans.

According to a press release from the Office of the President, as outlined in Chapter Two of the LCDS, Amerindian villages and communities will identify priorities for financing set out in their village plans or outline plans.

This will involve a process open to all adult residents as outlined in the Amerindian Act and in the LCDS 2030, where villages will be able to make their own decisions concerning village plans.

For those communities that already have plans, these can be used for this purpose with immediate priorities identified.

“Village plans are to be endorsed by the Village Council in keeping with the Amerindian Act and submitted to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs along with the minutes of the Village General Meeting, where the plan was approved for use under the benefits sharing mechanism. The minutes of the meeting should make reference to this intent and commitment,” the Office of the President stated.