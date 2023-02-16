Five men wanted in 2022 Mon Repos market unrest present themselves to police

FIVE of the 12 men wanted in connection to the 2022 unrest at the Mon Repos market, East Coast Demerara (ECD), presented themselves to the police on Thursday, in the company of their attorney, Dexter Todd.

The five men are Tony MacKinnon, Carlos Kingston, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, Antony English and Keon Glasgow all residents of the East Coast Demerara.

Presently, the men are at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Headquarters, assisting the police with their investigation.

However, the men have all denied their involvement in the crime.

On Wednesday the GPF issued wanted bulletins for the men under the Acts of Terrorism, Contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 which occurred on the East Coast Demerara on the 28th of June 2022.

During the ordeal, vendors were robbed, beaten and had their stalls and valuables destroyed.

Meanwhile, those still wanted by the police known only by their ‘alias’ are: ‘Carlos’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Nedd’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Dave’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Burke’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Layne’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Kaldin’ from Enmore North, ECD; and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria, ECD.