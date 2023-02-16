News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Syria, Türkiye get US$100,000 from Guyana
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
People searching for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Türkiye (REUTERS/Sertac Kayar)
People searching for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Türkiye (REUTERS/Sertac Kayar)

FOLLOWING the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck Türkiye and neighbouring Syria on February 6, 2023, resulting in thousands of fatalities, injuries to civilians and destruction to infrastructure, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali immediately wrote to the Presidents of both countries conveying solidarity and support on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Guyana has since taken a decision to contribute US$50,000 to Türkiye and US$50,000 to Syria to aid the relief efforts underway.

The contributions will be channelled through the United Nations. United Nations Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday issued an appeal for humanitarian funding to bring urgent relief to approximately five million Syrians.

The Secretary-General announced that US$397 million is needed to address humanitarian concerns over the next three months, up to May 2023, in priority areas such as shelter, healthcare, food and protection. The Secretary-General is expected to shortly make a similar appeal for Türkiye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.