Syria, Türkiye get US$100,000 from Guyana

FOLLOWING the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck Türkiye and neighbouring Syria on February 6, 2023, resulting in thousands of fatalities, injuries to civilians and destruction to infrastructure, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali immediately wrote to the Presidents of both countries conveying solidarity and support on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Guyana has since taken a decision to contribute US$50,000 to Türkiye and US$50,000 to Syria to aid the relief efforts underway.

The contributions will be channelled through the United Nations. United Nations Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday issued an appeal for humanitarian funding to bring urgent relief to approximately five million Syrians.

The Secretary-General announced that US$397 million is needed to address humanitarian concerns over the next three months, up to May 2023, in priority areas such as shelter, healthcare, food and protection. The Secretary-General is expected to shortly make a similar appeal for Türkiye.