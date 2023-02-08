US-based National tennis player Ramdyhan gives ‘pep talk’ to Juniors

–says Lights at NRC will facilitate playing tennis at night

By Sean Devers

NATIONAL Tennis player, Nicola Ramdyhan was recently back home from the USA and took time out from her visit to have a ‘pep talk, with the Juniors about school and tennis. She then visited the National Racquet Centre (NRC), where work on the Tennis Court is almost complete.

Nicola, the daughter of National tennis coach and former Guyana player, Shelly Daley-Ramdyhan, started her academic and tennis scholarships in Atlanta, USA in 2017, after a five-month training stint at the Bill Adam’s Academy in Miami Florida.

Nicola, who turned 25 on January 9, studied Accounting and graduated with a Masters Degree last year and is currently working as a tax consultant at Deloitte LLP, which is one of the biggest accounting firms in the World.

During her brief stay in Guyana she took the time to work with some junior players.

“It was great to see the level of advanced tennis rising up back to the standard it was before COVID-19, especially from the young ladies. I also had the opportunity to sit down and talk with them about their progress at school, and what they can improve on the tennis court” explained Nicola, who is passionate about giving back to the top junior players.

Nicola was impressed with the work being done by the Sports Ministry at the NRC on Woolford Avenue Georgetown.

She provided her thoughts on the importance of sporting facilities.

“It’s very important. As a junior, I did not train using the best facilities compared to the ones I would have seen when I travelled for tournaments, however, that didn’t prevent the level of tennis being high at the time.

I think that the newer facilities, if maintained properly and consistently, will be very beneficial for the upcoming juniors to aid them in preparing for tournaments better. Also, it will be great for the various tennis clubs to have a centralized location in town again to develop their players and for interested individuals to have somewhere to play as well, especially at night now that there will be lights.

Born in Georgetown to Andre Ramdyhan and Shelly Daly, Nicola has seven siblings and developed an interest in tennis from her mom.

She attended the St Joseph High and Bishops High schools and lived in North East LaPenitence; she then moved to Lodge.

“It was a great life growing up because it was mainly my two sisters and mom. Even though she is strict, especially about our education, it was always fun to hang out with each other,” informed Nicola who dabbled a bit in cricket and track during her schooldays.

Nicola, who represents the Park Players (now Sheltez Tennis Club) has played in Suriname, French Guiana and Caribbean countries like St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, St Lucia, Curacao and the Dominican Republic. She first represented Guyana at eight, playing in the U-10s.

Nicola played in mostly ITF Junior tournaments and disclosed that the biggest challenge was playing the sport in Guyana and not having the facilities that were up to the standard compared to the other countries.

“But that did not stop my mom from training us though. She made sure that we used what we had and she was still able to produce high level players,” continued Nicola.

“The standard of tennis in Guyana is getting better and it’s evident that the players have been doing well in tournaments … pre-COVID. There are several others that compete and have competed in the collegiate level as well.

However, to really take Guyana’s tennis forward we need more facilities so that we can accommodate Regional and International tournaments in the future.

The government has passed the largest ever sports budget and it is hoped that players can have more opportunities to be provided with top level training and to compete at International tournaments.

Lack of funding usually prevents us from getting as much regional and international experience as we should be getting,” revealed Nicola who loves to paint, draw, sing, do crotchet, roller skate and read.

The talented young woman advised the young players, especially girls, to continue to put in the work to perfect their skill, always play each point as if it’s the last and remember to have fun doing it.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me on my journey thus far, especially my parents and family, Mr Bill Adams and the executives and members of the Sheltez Tennis Club. No matter where I am always representing my home,” concluded Nicola.