Reigning champions eye sixth T20 World Cup title

THE five-time winners of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup head to South Africa in great form and will be confident of adding another title to their already impressive resume.

Arch-rival New Zealand have caused Australia some issues in the past and their first-up group encounter in Paarl could prove the most difficult match-up for the reigning champions.

Experienced openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates will attack Australia’s bowlers right from the outset, while young all-rounder Amelia Kerr is a more than capable match-winner on her day.

The Aussies won’t underestimate the Kiwis and will be ready for anything that is thrown at them and an entertaining encounter is assured.

Australia have lifted the trophy at five of the seven editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with their first success coming in a dramatic final against New Zealand in the West Indies back in 2010.

A further two crowns followed in 2012 and 2014 in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, before the Aussies had to settle for second place behind the West Indies in the 2016 decider in India.

Perhaps buoyed by missing out that year, Australia have prevailed at the two most recent tournaments in 2018 and 2020 and will be looking to make it three on the trot in South Africa…

Australia have a bevy of star performers that are capable of inspiring the side, but perhaps none more flexible than that of ultra-consistent all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.

Gardner has elevated her game to even greater heights over the last 12 months and it has been no surprise to see her rise the rankings to claim the mantle as the top ranked all-rounder on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings.

The 25-year-old is a reliable late-order hitter and often the bowler that skipper Meg Lanning turns to when she needs a breakthrough with her more than handy off-spin.

But Gardner is also one of Australia’s best fielders, with a long highlight reel of spectacular catches complementing the amount of runs she saves in the field.

The five-time champions will once again be favourites to claim another title in South Africa and on recent form it’s hard to find a reason why they won’t be able to do so.

Australia have lost just one T20I contest over the last 22 months and that defeat came at the hands of India away from home via a Super Over with inspirational skipper Meg Lanning on the sidelines.

Lanning is now back from a short break to lead her country and is just one of the key cogs in a powerful Australia line-up that continues to excel in all facets of the game.

Australia boast four of the top six players on the current T20I batter rankings, while experienced pacer Megan Schutt leads a flexible bowling line-up that has a bevy of spin bowling options.

Squad:

Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Schedule:

11 February v New Zealand at Boland Park, Paarl

14 February v Bangladesh at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

16 February v Sri Lanka at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

18 February v South Africa at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

