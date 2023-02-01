Letitia Wright to be conferred with Honorary Degree today

GUYANA-BORN British Actress, Letitia Wright, will today be conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Guyana.

The university announced on Tuesday that it will host an extraordinary convocation ceremony at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre on Wednesday at 09:00hrs.

The award-winning actress most known for her role in Black Panther, is currently in Guyana at the invitation of President, Dr Irfaan Ali and has toured several parts of the country since her return on Friday last.