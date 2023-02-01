News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Letitia Wright to be conferred with Honorary Degree today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Black Panther star, Letitia Wright with Education Minister Priya Manickchand and local fans (Education Ministry photo)
Black Panther star, Letitia Wright with Education Minister Priya Manickchand and local fans (Education Ministry photo)

GUYANA-BORN British Actress, Letitia Wright, will today be conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Guyana.

The university announced on Tuesday that it will host an extraordinary convocation ceremony at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre on Wednesday at 09:00hrs.

The award-winning actress most known for her role in Black Panther, is currently in Guyana at the invitation of President, Dr Irfaan Ali and has toured several parts of the country since her return on Friday last.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shamar Meusa

More from this author

Shamar Meusa
Shamar Meusa
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.