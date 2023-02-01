$14.5M allocation for exhibition site to support GuyExpo’s return

–more support for small business

AS the assembly was dissolved into the Committee of Supply during day two of consideration of Budget 2023 estimates on Tuesday, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond said that $14.5 million has been set aside for a number of rehabilitative works at the Sophia National Exhibition Centre.

During consideration of the estimates for current expenditures, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) opposition member of parliament, Cathy Hughes, questioned the significant increase in the allocation for maintenance of buildings.

In response, Minister Walrond revealed that the increase caters for works at the ministry’s head office and at the National Exhibition Centre.

In 2021, the sum was $5.2 million and then in 2022, it was $5.7 million. In this year’s national budget the sum was increased to $15.75 million.

Providing the committee with a disaggregation, Walrond said that $14.5 million will be allocated for rehabilitation works at the centre.

She related: “[There will be] extensive works as we prepare for the resurgence and re-hosting of the GuyExpo … the exhibition centre will be undergoing some extensive maintenance work.”

Walrond added that the works will see refurbishment of the GuyExpo Secretariat and kitchen area, and repairs to the roof, shed, and main stage area at the main auditorim. Some minor electrical and plumbing works are also catered for.

The remaining $1.2 million will go towards maintenance work at the ministry’s head office.

GuyExpo was the country’s premier trade fair and was first held in 1995. The event had grown under the patronage of several tourism ministers including Michael Shree Chand, Geoffrey DaSilva, Manzoor Nadir, Manniram Prashad and now President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

What began as an activity that attracted close to 200 exhibitors, grew into Guyana’s biggest exposition with over 460 businesses, both local and international, participating annually. They were all given the opportunity to present their locally produced goods and services.

The expo provided the platform for both local and foreign businesses – importers, exporters, retailers, and wholesalers to come together at one marketplace and display their handicraft, furniture, garments, jewellery, and horticulture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology and most importantly, their culture.

However, in 2015, the then A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government downsized the event, creating the Small Business Expo.