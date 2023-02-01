DCC congratulates Imlach and Nedd on Guyana Harpy Eagles’ selection

THE Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) has extended congratulations to Tevin Imlach and Ashmead Nedd on their selection to the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the first two rounds of the West Indies four-day Championship.

Imlach, who made his First-Class debut last season, has retained his spot while young Nedd has gotten his maiden selection.

“Imlach and Nedd are two young talents who have come through our youth programmes and are now beginning to blossom at the senior level. It is our hope they remain disciplined and continue to work hard to achieve the desired success at the highest level”, the Queenstown-based club said in a statement on Monday.

Furthermore, the club wish the entire team well, and hope they can regain the trophy they once held for five consecutive seasons.

Harpy Eagles get into action from today when they face defending champions, Barbados Pride, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, then travel to Grenada to face Windwards Volcanoes from February 8.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice-captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Akshaya Persaud, Ashmead Need, Shamar Joseph.

Management: Ryan Hercules (Head Coach), Garvin Nedd (Assistant Coach), Albert Clements (Manager), Keshava Ramphal (Cricket Analyst) and Angelica Holder (Physiotherapist).