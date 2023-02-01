News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Amsterdam says Sportsman of the year award was inspiring
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyana’s Demond Amsterdam (right) connects to HectorAguirre of Mexico during their middleweight semi-final bout at the AMBC Championships in Ecuador
Guyana’s Demond Amsterdam (right) connects to HectorAguirre of Mexico during their middleweight semi-final bout at the AMBC Championships in Ecuador

By Sean Devers
THIRTY-year-old GDF’s ‘Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam was named Guyana’s Sportsman of the year at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports National Sports Awards Ceremony on Sunday night at the National Cultural Centre.

The Middleweight boxer told Chronicle Sport just after receiving his award and cash that it was an inspiration for him.

“Words cannot explain how I feel…. I am so proud to get this (Award)…It is an inspiration for me to work harder to be the best boxer in Guyana this year as I focus on next year’s Olympics in France” said Amsterdam, who turned 30 on November 25 last year.

He said this Award along with the cash is encouragement to strive for my best whenever I represent my country and I think this (cash) is a great gesture by the Sports Ministry,” posited Amsterdam.

His medal in Ecuador, at the AMBC tournament, marked the first time that a Guyanese boxer had won a financial reward at any IBA-sanctioned event.

“I would like to thank the Guyana Boxing Association’s president, Steve Ninvalle, for the work he is doing to make Guyana the boxing headquarters of the Caribbean.

I also want to thank the government, Coach Poole and all the other coaches and persons who have supported me,” said Amsterdam, who made his International debut on March 12, 2016, when he was knocked out by Juan Carrillo in Buenos Aires.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.