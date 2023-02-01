Amsterdam says Sportsman of the year award was inspiring

By Sean Devers

THIRTY-year-old GDF’s ‘Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam was named Guyana’s Sportsman of the year at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports National Sports Awards Ceremony on Sunday night at the National Cultural Centre.

The Middleweight boxer told Chronicle Sport just after receiving his award and cash that it was an inspiration for him.

“Words cannot explain how I feel…. I am so proud to get this (Award)…It is an inspiration for me to work harder to be the best boxer in Guyana this year as I focus on next year’s Olympics in France” said Amsterdam, who turned 30 on November 25 last year.

He said this Award along with the cash is encouragement to strive for my best whenever I represent my country and I think this (cash) is a great gesture by the Sports Ministry,” posited Amsterdam.

His medal in Ecuador, at the AMBC tournament, marked the first time that a Guyanese boxer had won a financial reward at any IBA-sanctioned event.

“I would like to thank the Guyana Boxing Association’s president, Steve Ninvalle, for the work he is doing to make Guyana the boxing headquarters of the Caribbean.

I also want to thank the government, Coach Poole and all the other coaches and persons who have supported me,” said Amsterdam, who made his International debut on March 12, 2016, when he was knocked out by Juan Carrillo in Buenos Aires.