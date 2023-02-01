GFF reached key milestones in 2022

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has released its 2022 year-in-review summarising a period defined by the collective resilience and determination of our members, players, fans and stakeholders to bounce back from the COVID-19 restrictions and set a path of steady recovery.

The special edition is packed with striking photos and stories capturing memorable moments over a 12-month period, commencing with the Lady Jaguars player, Annalisa Vincent, securing a four- year scholarship to Graceland University in the USA, and including other activities such as the national teams’ international matches, the launch of the FIFA Football For Schools Programme, and the prestigious One Guyana President’s Cup.

The more than 60-page edition also captures memories of a year during which football development strategies were reshaped to address new issues and to embrace new processes of delivery.

“The Year In Review summarises how the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), with the support of our members, the Government of Guyana, players, fans and corporate Guyana rose to meet the challenges of 2022 by adapting to achieve our football development goals,” shared GFF President, Wayne Forde.

The Federation reached key milestones in 2022, including the history-making return to play with the simultaneous launch of the senior men’s leagues by regional associations, the amendment of the constitution to bring the GFF in line with the latest FIFA and CONCACAF Statutes, and the empowerment of regional associations so they can decide the best strategies to optimise local goals in order to meet national targets.

Soft copies of the year-in-review have been posted on the GFF social media platforms and shared with our community of stakeholders.