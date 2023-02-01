Fast bowler Shamar Joseph benefits from Project Cricket Gear

GUYANA’S senior cricket team latest selectee, Shamar Joseph, is the latest player to benefit from “Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana,” a joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.

A few months ago, this young fast bowling all-rounder was basically unknown within the cricketing circle. The Tucber Park Cricket Club player announced his presence by his outstanding performances in both the 2022 Guyana Cricket Board Inter County Senior 50-OversTournament, which returned after close to a decade, and the recently concluded National Senior Cricket trials. As a result, he was selected for the senior team which is in Antigua to participate in the Regional four-day day tournament.

At a simple ceremony, held recently, Joseph was presented with a pair of cricket shoes. The organisers wish him well and is happy to be part of his development. Joseph was advised to stay fit, focus, disciplined and grounded.

Total cricket-related items collected so far are: $310,000 in cash, two trophies, 13 cricket boots, 21 pairs of batting pads, 25 bats, 18 pairs of batting gloves, 20 thigh pads, one pair of wicket-keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket-keeper/batsman.

To date, 50 young players from all three counties in Guyana have already benefitted from three junior gear bags, two trophies, three arm guards, 19 bats, two groin guards, three helmets, 18 pairs of cricket shoes, 11 pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and 16 pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also collected one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC got two groin guards, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefitted.

Cricket-related items, used and new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed clubs with youth programmes will also benefit.