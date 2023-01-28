Harbour Bridge probing ‘profane message’ on digital board

THE Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has offered its sincerest apology to citizens and visitors, who were on Thursday night forced to endure vulgarity during a “calculated attack on the corporation, and, by extension, the Government of Guyana.”

In an urgent public notice issued on Friday, General Manager Wayne Watson assured the members of the public that a full investigation has been launched into this incident.

A bridge user took a video of the message which read “F$%k Guyana”, as it made its way across the screen and posted it on Facebook.

Watson said that the message was a misrepresentation of the corporation and its hardworking staff.

“We wish to assure everyone that the profane message broadcast via the digital messaging board at the bridge was perpetrated with ill intent by a yet unknown person or persons, to cast a shadow of doubt over the corporation and its hardworking staff. This will not be taken lightly. Not only do we view it as an attack, but also a total misrepresentation of who we are as a team executing our mandate of ensuring safe, and timely crossing of everyone using the Demerara Harbour Bridge,” he said.

He added that the management of the DHBC also commits to ensuring that better systems, and monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure that this type of incident does not recur to cause confusion or to distract drivers whose focus must remain unhindered at all times.

“We appreciate your inquiries and messages of concern from the time this attack transpired. We also thank you sincerely for the swiftness in which you contacted us about this matter, and encourage you to continue to be our partners in development, as we work to ensure only the most excellent service is given to you from the corporation,” he said.