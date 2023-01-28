‘Men on Mission’ holds another job fair

THE Men on Mission project, on Friday, held a job fair at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The event saw persons being able to access various job skills services including registration for possible vacancies, information on how to write resumes and be prepared for interviews as well as general information dissemination. Participating agencies included: Queensway Security, Amalgamated Security, Excel Guyana, Rotary Club of Demerara, Infab Inc., SIAG Security, Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Inc., Silvie’s Industrial Solutions, Global People’s Services, WR Recruitment Agency, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Prison Service. Last week, a similar event held in Linden attracted hundreds of residents (Troy Gaskin photos)