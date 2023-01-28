News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Men on Mission’ holds another job fair
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
job-fair1

THE Men on Mission project, on Friday, held a job fair at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The event saw persons being able to access various job skills services including registration for possible vacancies, information on how to write resumes and be prepared for interviews as well as general information dissemination. Participating agencies included: Queensway Security, Amalgamated Security, Excel Guyana, Rotary Club of Demerara, Infab Inc., SIAG Security, Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Inc., Silvie’s Industrial Solutions, Global People’s Services, WR Recruitment Agency, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Prison Service. Last week, a similar event held in Linden attracted hundreds of residents (Troy Gaskin photos)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.