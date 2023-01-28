Security guard found with loaded gun in crotch

A 26-year-old Albouystown man was arrested on Thursday night, after ranks, reportedly, found an unlicensed .32 firearm and six matching rounds of ammunition in his possession.

At the time, the ranks were conducting an intel-led operation at an apartment building in Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park.

According to a police report, the ranks, led by an Assistant Superintendent, went to the mentioned location at about 21:00 hours, where they made contact with a security guard who was at the front gate of the premises.

The officer, after identifying himself and team explained that they were there to conduct a search for arms and ammunition as a result of “certain information” received.

The 26-year-old man, who also identified himself as a security guard was searched by one of the ranks, who found the weapon and matching rounds in his pants crotch.

When asked if he was licensed to carry the firearm, he said no.

According to the police, the man, under caution, said he had the firearm for his protection.

The suspect, along with the firearm and ammunition, was taken to the Kitty Police Station.

He remains in custody pending charges.