Pakistan v England: Demerit point for Rawalpindi pitch rescinded

THE demerit point given to the Rawalpindi pitch used in England’s thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan in December has been rescinded.

The flat nature of the surface resulted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rating it as “below average”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was successful in an appeal, partly because of the memorable end to the match.

England were able to force a 74-run victory in the dying moments of the final day.

After reviewing footage of the Test, the ICC said: “There were several redeeming features – including the fact a result was achieved following a compelling game, with 37 out of a possible 39 wickets being taken.

“As such, the appeal panel concluded the wicket did not warrant the ‘below average’ rating.”

Pitches for every international match are rated, with negative ratings resulting in demerit points, the accumulation of which could lead to a suspension of staging rights.

If a venue receives five demerit points in a five-year period, it will be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

The six ratings a pitch or outfield can be given are very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit.

The Rawalpindi pitch had previously been given a below average rating for the drawn Test between Pakistan and Australia in March of last year.

England’s win, which put them on the way to a 3-0 series clean sweep, included 1,768 runs being scored, the most in history for a Test played over a maximum of five days.