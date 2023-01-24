Haroon Rasheed named Pakistan’s chief selector

…PCB chairman Najam Sethi said the rest of the selection panel would be named later

FORMER Pakistan batter Haroon Rasheed has been named chief selector by PCB chairman Najam Sethi, who said that the rest of the selection panel would be named later.

Rasheed, 69, had previously served as Pakistan’s chief selector between 2015 and 2016, and will take over from Shahid Afridi, who served as the interim chief selector after the Sethi administration removed Mohammad Wasim from the position soon after taking charge late last month.

Rasheed played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan between 1977 and 1983 and apart from his previous role as a selector, has also served as PCB’s director of cricket operations and the Pakistan team manager. On December 22 last year, Rasheed had been appointed to a 14-member cricket management committee to run the PCB but he will now step down from that post.

“Haroon has now resigned from the management committee as we don’t want a conflict of interest as he is now chief selector,” Sethi said.

The cricket management committee had appointed Afridi as interim chief selector on December 24 and Sethi had wanted him to take on the responsibility for a longer duration. Afridi, however, wasn’t keen, citing his busy schedule with commitments to his foundation and charity work.

The next series for the Pakistan men’s team is a three-match T20I contest against Afghanistan in March.

New Pakistan coach to be announced soon

Despite reports that the PCB’s attempts to bring former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur back on board had fallen through, Sethi said negotiations were still ongoing. He said to expect an announcement on the new Pakistan coach soon.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. If Mickey comes, he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days.”

Arthur had coached Pakistan between 2016 and 2019 and his contract was not extended after the ODI World Cup in England. He is presently coaching the English county Derbyshire.(Cricinfo)