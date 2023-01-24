Palmer to lead Jamaica Scorpions in regional four-day championship

Paul Palmer has been named captain of the Jamaica Scorpions squad set to contest the upcoming regional four-day championship. The squad was announced yesterday by the selection panel of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA).

Jamaica Scorpions are scheduled to play the Leeward Hurricanes in the first round of the competition and the Barbados Pride in the second round. Both matches are set to be played in Antigua.

The Scorpions are due to arrive in Antigua on January 29th and scheduled to return on February 12, 2023.

Andrew Richardson has been named head coach while Nikita Miller is the assistant coach.

The full squad: Paul Palmer (captain), Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Aldaine Thomas, Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Romaine Morris, Abhijai Mansingh, Patrick Harty, Akim Fraser, Marquino Mindley, Gordon Bryan and Ojay Shields.