BCB receives donations from Sunita Travel Agency and Double R to assist primary schools with kiddies gear

SUNITA Travel Agency recently assisted the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) with cricket gear, as part of their ongoing drive to expand cricket across schools in the county.

“I came here today to accompany a friend to your seminar but I am so impressed with what I saw today that I have to make a contribution to this county. The BCB is doing a remarkable job and your work deserves my support”.

Those were the words of owner of Sunita Travel Agency, Mr. Ramnarace Seegobin, as he handed over GYD200,000 worth of flannel balls to the executives of the BCB at the Albion Cricket Ground.

Seegobin had accompanied his friend, Esuan Crandon, to a coaching seminar and was so impressed with what he saw that he approached BCB president, Hilbert Foster, with an offer to assist.

The donation is a major boost to the board’s plan to donate kiddies cricket equipment to every primary school in the county. A total of about seventy schools would benefit from donations of bats and balls to allow them to take part in a historic under 11 primary school tape ball tournament.

The main objectives of the tournament would be to identify promising players for further coaching and assist clubs to attract them to their membership.

The BCB is also aiming to renew the passion for the game at the under-11 level as they strive to make sure that the rich legacy of Berbice cricket is kept alive.

Sunita Travel Agency is based in New York and is very popular among Guyanese living there.

The BCB also received a contribution from the Double R Business Entity based at Bath Village, West Berbice. The entity’s donation of balls would be handed out to the fourteen primary schools based in Region Five.

Managing Director, Mr Ramoutar stated that he was delighted to assist the development of cricket in the county as he was very impressed with the current development and progress being made.

Ramoutar spoke of the importance of sports being an alternative for youths away from drugs and crime. Double R operates a hardware business and is the distributor of Namilco products in the region.

Foster disclosed that the distribution of the cricket equipment would be completed by the first week in February and the tournament would start shortly afterward.