Second prison-van escapee recaptured at Bushy Park, WCD
Ryan Wilson
Ryan Wilson

ALMOST a week after he escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison, Ryan Wilson, 29, a contractor of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, was recaptured at Bushy Park on Wednesday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, at about 10:50hrs, ranks acted on information received and went to Bushy Park, where Wilson was arrested.

Police said Wilson was told of the allegation and cautioned. Wilson was escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he is awaiting charges.

On Friday last, Wilson and 22-year-old Shamar Singh managed to escape after they kicked open the prison van’s door.

On Monday, Singh contacted his mother and surrendered to the police. Police had reported that Wilson was arrested for indecent assault while Singh was arrested for simple larceny and the possession of narcotics.

