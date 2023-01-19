Rig arrives to drill CGX’s Wei-1 well

THE semi-submersible Noble Discoverer rig has arrived in Guyana to spud CGX Energy’s Wei-1 prospect in the Corentyne Block.

This was confirmed to OilNOW by an official from Guyana’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Now, all bets are on Wei, a prospect deemed “a key well to watch” by London-based energy intelligence firm, Westwood Global Energy.

The Wei-1 well will be located approximately 14 kilometres northwest of the Kawa-1 exploration well in the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometres offshore Guyana and will be drilled in water depth of approximately 1,912 feet (583 metres) to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 feet (6,248 metres).

CGX said the Wei-1 well will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian-aged stacked channels in a western channel complex in the northern section of the Corentyne block.

CGX Energy is the operator of the Corentyne Block and has held a 66.67 per cent stake, up until recently, a deal was made to surrender the majority stake to its partner in the licence, Frontera Energy, increasing Frontera’s interest to 68 per cent. (OilNOW)