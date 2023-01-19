$3.8M rehabilitated bridges commissioned in Sophia

– Teachers, parents and residents praise improved access to school

MANAGEMENT and children of Bright Future’s Day Care, Pre-school and Nursery School and other residents at Section ‘B’ and Section ‘C’ Sophia, Georgetown, can now enjoy improved access to the institution and the related communities.

On Tuesday, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, commissioned three newly constructed timber bridges leading to the school to the tune of $3.8 million.

Close to 60 children currently attend the school. The Minister noted that the three previous bridges were in a poor state and posed a threat to the safety of learners, other children and residents of the community. As such, rehabilitation was urgent.

In late December 2022, Minister Rodrigues announced the awarding of the contract to Four Js Construction Services and stated that mobilisation of equipment and construction would have commenced without delay.

“We’re very happy to be able to deliver this contract within three weeks and I know the children will be very safe now,” the Minister stated.

The construction was done in close consultation with residents. Upon their request, the Minister said a decision was made to ensure the bridges did not have certain types of rails that could encourage loitering.

“We came up with a different design so that the children can use the bridge but there wouldn’t be anybody ‘hanging around’ or ‘liming’ on the bridge inhibiting the school children from having full access,” explained Minister Rodrigues.

Ms. Silvia Jules, whose son attends the school, said she was delighted with the new bridges.

She recalled that many days she would have to jump over holes in the old bridges, and while persons had attempted to ease the situation by putting plywood, it would slip and cause people to fall.

“I am very much satisfied and happy to get a smooth walk over the bridge. I can let go of my child’s hands and let him walk freely over the bridge, I don’t have to lift him,” said Ms. Jules.

Supervisor at the school, Ms. Asha Wallace, added, “it was very dangerous for the children that attend here and other children that have to use the same [old] bridges to get to and fro school. […] We are very satisfied with what has been done so far and we’re thankful”.

A Councillor from the area, Mr. Dion Younge, also lauded the quick response of Minister Rodrigues to the issue, as he noted several attempts were made to repair the bridges over the years.