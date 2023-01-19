Guyana to enhance capacity to detect diseases early

–with signing of ‘One Health’ agreement between IICA, Health Ministry

GUYANA has taken steps to advance the “One Health” initiative, with the signing of an agreement with the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA), on Wednesday.

Signatories to the agreement were the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Malcolm Watkins, and IICA’S Representative to Guyana, Wilmott Garnett.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the “One Health” initiative is an approach to designing and implementing programmes, policies, legislation and research in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes.

This approach is critical to addressing health threats in the animal, human, and environmental interface.

With the pact, IICA will conduct evaluations and capacity building in food safety with personnel from the ministries of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said, according to data from around the world, zoonotic diseases are moving into the human population, citing the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Anthony highlighted that Guyana has shortcomings as it relates to early detection of diseases and as such, the agreement will assist in increasing the capacity in Guyana.

“Health is not something that is just for the Ministry of Health, but it also has to be integrated across the board and we need all partners on board if we are going to have a comprehensive system of monitoring for future diseases,” Dr. Anthony said.

Meanwhile, Garnett said: “Our team will also be visiting, doing some field work after these professionals have been trained, they will be engaging to do some physical assessments and so in the respective regions.”

Minister Anthony also related that the external evaluation of state parties’ reports is progressing.

This report will pave the way for Guyana to access the pandemic fund to prepare for any possible future pandemics.

Adviser to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy was also present at the signing ceremony. (DPI)