Man ditches submachine gun, ammo after noticing police at Turtle Creek

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday recovered a black “Tec-9” submachine gun and (55) 9mm rounds of ammunition during a patrol in the vicinity of Turtle Creek, Upper Mazaruni River.

According to a police press release, officers observed an identifiable male behaving suspiciously. The man, after noticing the officer, ran towards some bushes and threw a black plastic bag into the bushes, after which he continued to run.

The man was pursued by ranks but managed to avoid apprehension. A search of the bag revealed the submachine gun with a magazine and 55 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Up to press time, officers were searching the area and adjoining “backdam” with a view to apprehending the suspect.