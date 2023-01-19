GAWU: Emphasis on pro-people policies evident in Budget 2023

–says support to ‘sugar’ reverses clear efforts by former APNU+AFC administration to paralyse the industry

THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) believes that the 2023 national budget, presented under the theme, “Improving Lives Today, Building Prosperity for Tomorrow,” will further extend and enhance the ongoing efforts of the government to improve the welfare of all Guyanese.

“We recognized that the policies and programmes being elucidated offers several benefits and improvements to our citizens. And it is clear to us that the lives of our people were at the centre of the policy-making process.

“In that regard, our union joins several organisations and individuals in welcoming Budget 2023 which has much in store for our nation. We also congratulate the government and its pro-development vision, which articulates an exciting and prosperous future for all,” GAWU said.

The union said the nation’s largest-ever budget has provided support to every area of national life, and it indicates that considerable thought and effort was paid to ensure that every Guyanese man, woman and child benefits and enjoys the economic development taking place.

“We have taken note of the emphasis to ensure equitable and sustainable development, greater access to resources to enhance our well-being, and improved attention to promoting safety and security.

“Additionally, the building of a strong, robust, and diversified foundation clearly demonstrates that the future will be exciting,” GAWU said.

Regarding workers and the ordinary people, the union took note of several measures advanced by Budget 2023 to improve disposable income, bringing the aspirations of Guyanese within reach, and to ensure that the life of everyone is safeguarded.

Against that background, the union welcomed the improvement in the income-tax threshold.

“While we have heard some views, in the context of the challenging macro environment it is a laudable advancement. The GAWU, however, does not see the tax threshold in isolation, but takes into account several other initiatives advanced and sustained by Budget 2023.

“The extension of the freight charges computation for imported commodities and the undertaking that the gains from this relief are passed on to our ordinary people is significant. Similarly, we note the extension of the excise tax waivers on fuel, mitigating the full effect of rising fuel prices. Those two measures together with the income-tax adjustment equate to several billion dollars,” GAWU said.

Further, the union acknowledged continued support to the electricity and water sectors to maintain tariffs despite rising operating costs, noting that those are serious measures aimed at curtailing the cost of living.

Additionally, considering improvements to the education grant, old-age pension and public assistance, reduction in duties on vehicles, among other things, there is no doubt that Guyanese have secured substantial gains.

“Apart from those measures, the investments in health, education, housing, water, and social services enhances [sic] our collective well-being. Similarly, the substantial provisions for infrastructure we hold will go a far way in reducing infrastructural deficits.

“Considered in aggregate, Budget 2023 offers to our people many benefits and substantial gains. It provides unlocked resources that will make our lives better and build a stronger Guyana,” GAWU said.

SUPPORT FOR SUGAR

“Our union has also recognised the budget’s focus to return the sugar industry to a viable and sustainable position. Against that background, the budget has appropriated the sum of four billion dollars ($4B) towards the ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance the industry’s capital stock.

“It is apposite to recognise that the support comes after there were clear efforts under the former government to paralyse the industry to the point of no return which, we believe, was in execution of its narrow, biased political agenda,” GAWU said.

The union went on to say: “This year, we note investments will be focused on improving the industry’s packaging capacity and furthering mechanization together will play a meaningful role in enhancing efficiency, augmenting revenue and diversifying the product base.

“These we hold are essential elements to safeguard the industry and undoubtedly the thousands of Guyanese who depends [sic] on its operations.”

In the GAWU’s view, Budget 2023 is evidently one geared at bringing about betterment for the Guyanese people and tangibly realising the government’s vision of a “One Guyana,” by improving lives today and building prosperity for tomorrow.