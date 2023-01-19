GTA praises sport sector allocation in 2023 budget

THE Executive members of the Guyana Tennis Association welcome the increase in funds allocated to sport in the 2023 National Budget.

We are optimistic that our sport will expand to new areas this year with the continuous support of the National Sports Commission, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

We commend the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson for his astute leadership and frequent engagements with the executive of the GTA to assess our needs, provide funding and create pathways to improve the performance of athletes, coaches, and the Executive.

The GTA looks forward to continued interaction with the Honourable Minister and the National Sports Commission as the Executive strives to bring growth to the sport of tennis throughout Guyana.