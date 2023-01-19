GCB praises government’s 4.3B budget allocation for Sports Development

-Funding of historic National Cricket Academy highlights Commitment of government

FOLLOWING the Government of Guyana’s massive announcement regarding the GYD 4.3B allocated for sports development, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) recently hailed the move for its continued emphasis on the growth of the country’s sporting sector.

The Guyana Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to the development and promotion of sports in Guyana with the historic 2023 budget allocation of 4.3 billion dollars for the overall development of national sports.

This unprecedented and substantial allocation is indicative of the government’s acknowledgement of the benefits of sports to society and its intention to catapult sports to higher levels and professional standards.

According to GCB president Bissoondyal Singh: “The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) embraces this outstanding initiative by government which in our opinion seeks to build on the successes gained by the various sport disciplines and to effectively address and correct the gaps in the system that may otherwise hamper sports development”.

President Singh went on to state that “the GCB Executives on being elected to office in March 2021, saw it necessary to utilize the template for development established by the government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (Ministry of CYS).

In this regard, we at the GCB have continuously explored effective ways in which a stronger collaboration can be achieved between the GCB and the Ministry of CYS.

This dispensation resulted in the establishment of the National Cricket Academy Programme which will witness eighteen (18) GCB Academies across the three (3) counties of Guyana feeding talented young players into the County Academies and thereafter into the National Academy”.

President Singh declared that the GCB is particularly pleased with this significant budget allocation for sports and more specifically for the National Cricket Academy. It is apposite to note that this is the first time ever that a National Cricket Academy has featured in the annual budget considerations.

In this regard, the GCB commends Minister Charles Ramson for his presentation of the budget which highlighted the essential need for the National Cricket Academy.

The Academy Programme is projected to develop rounded players in relation to fitness, technical development, mental toughness, diet, nutritional guidelines, lifestyle, and mentorship exercises.

The GCB is pleased to note that its programme for cricket development is aligned with that of the government and will soon yield the desired result of producing talented and professional players.

To produce high-quality players on a sustainable basis, the GCB’s programmes from the youth stage to the senior stage will consist of activities designed for cricket development and performance assessment. Players will be given the opportunity to learn the game in a systematic manner that fosters both individual and team growth.

Further, Singh stated that the development of cricket facilities for the hosting of the National Cricket Academy at the Guyana National Stadium also deserves commendations since the players’ development is related to the opportunities and facilities of international standards available.

The GCB is also pleased to note that there is a budget allocation for the restoration and development of community centre grounds which will contribute significantly to the development of cricket within communities.

Singh further lauded His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for leading the way in these development initiatives. His hands-on leadership has seen progressive results in sports since his ascension to the highest office in Guyana including the securing of the CPL finals for three (3) years — 2022 to 2024 — and the introduction of Cricket Carnival in Guyana held during the CPL Guyana leg 2022.

Additionally, Singh stated “It is clear to the GCB that His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, fully understands the needs, requirements and dynamics involved in the administration of sports.

This comprehension allows him to project development initiatives that cater to an all-inclusive participation in sports and particularly activities for the disabled which was noted in 2022.

The GCB President re-stated his fervent hope for a continuation of the excellent relationship between the GCB and the Government of Guyana in general and His Excellency in particular.”