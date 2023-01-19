Savory hungry for 4-day team selection, following huge ton in Eagles practice match

-Says batting for longer periods, a key this season

By Clifton Ross

FRESH off a big hundred in the Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-day practice match a few days ago, wicket-keeper/batsman, Kemol Savory, said he plans to focus on batting for longer periods while scoring efficiently this season, as he keeps one eye trained on making the national squad ahead of the upcoming CWI Regional 4-day Tournament.

The Essequibian pummelled 170 off 192 balls during the first of two practice games at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, which ended recently. The left-hander, representing the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI, more than likely raised the selectors’ eyebrows early following his classic knock.

During an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport following his century, Savory, who has been enjoying his regional cricket with the Eagles in the 50-over format, said it’s time for a transition to the highest, most important form of cricket.

“My performance, I expect, will give me recognition by the selectors in which I hope I will be given an opportunity to contribute significantly this season. Hopefully, I can then concrete my place in our national 4-day team,” said Savory.

Acknowledging the competition and challenges which most players are exposed to during their early stages of playing national/international cricket, the batsman admitted that while 2022 presented its hurdles which were overcome, this year is no different.

“Every year has its challenges and 2023 is no different. The new year brings new challenges, but all of which I strive to further overcome and better myself as a player,” he said.

Given the context of how Savory scored his hundred, it was the aspects of batting alongside his skipper, West Indies Test opener Tagenarine, who also made a fifty coupled with the commanding position in which he initially placed his team.

Explaining the importance of why he revered his hundred, outside of greatly upping his chances at making the 4-day unit, the 26 year-old believed it is the value of runs scored and the impact it brings to one’s team finding success (winning) which holds more weight in the end.

“Scoring a hundred is always great but scoring a significant hundred at this moment in the longer format of cricket was satisfying especially that I am looking to be selected this season”.

Wrapping up his interview, the Eagles opener stressed on how much his fitness and training played a role in his first ton of 2023 and the first of many, as he looks to fully breakout as a star this year, once the opportunities are given.

“I mainly worked very hard on my fitness levels, both physically and the mental aspects. Also, I want to bat for longer periods when I’m out at the crease, so I am very pleased with the results thus far, but I’m going to put in equal amounts of work, keep myself in form, fit and ready for when my services are needed by the Eagles,” he ended.

Meanwhile, the Harpy Eagles commenced their final 4-day practice game yesterday, as they do final preparation for February’s start to the Regional 4-day Tournament.