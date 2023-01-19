News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Badminton Association pleased with 2023 National Budget
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

THE Guyana Badminton Association wishes to commend the 2023 National Budget presented by the Hon. Minister of Finance, Ashni Singh. Our unanimous view is that this budget is comprehensive and adds another pillar to the construction of a strong sports sector by the present government.

It is public knowledge that the fraternity has been injected with needed support and vigour from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the leadership of the Hon. Charles Ramson Jr, who has created a new vision and direction for sport in Guyana.

We anticipate that even though 2022 was an excellent year for local sport, the provisions in the Budget will allow for an even better 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.