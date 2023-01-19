Badminton Association pleased with 2023 National Budget

THE Guyana Badminton Association wishes to commend the 2023 National Budget presented by the Hon. Minister of Finance, Ashni Singh. Our unanimous view is that this budget is comprehensive and adds another pillar to the construction of a strong sports sector by the present government.

It is public knowledge that the fraternity has been injected with needed support and vigour from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the leadership of the Hon. Charles Ramson Jr, who has created a new vision and direction for sport in Guyana.

We anticipate that even though 2022 was an excellent year for local sport, the provisions in the Budget will allow for an even better 2023.